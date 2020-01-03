Montgomery Police Release Results of Efforts to Control Celebratory Gunfire

by Mandy McQueen

The city of Montgomery and Montgomery police have just released the results of their crackdown on celebratory gunfire. This was of particular concern over the New Year’s holiday.

Their new patrol detail is called “Blue Light Special”. Eleven selected areas were manned with two officers whose sole focus was to investigate illegal gunfire and fireworks.

Montgomery Police Chief Earnest Finley says they saw a dramatic change in numbers from last year. This is only the second year they have targeted 11 specific areas. For 2018, they received 72 shot-fired calls and this year 39.

Overall, there were more calls for service.

In 2018 there were 174, this year there were 212. That number includes firework calls and shot spotter calls.

This year, there were nine reports of damage to property compared to 11 to last year.

Finley says overall, he is pleased with the numbers but there is more work to be done. He said officers will be out canvassing some areas for shell casings and they plan to raise the number to 15 targeted areas for next year.

Finley says there were no injuries reported in Montgomery this year from celebratory gunfire.