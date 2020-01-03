More Rain and Some Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

For much of the state, expect to continue to see periods of rain with some rumbles of thunder and no threat of severe weather, but we note the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms defined for parts of South and Southeast Alabama today.

A few storms in these areas could produce gusty winds. The high today and tomorrow will be in 70s. Through the night night, rain should continue with temperatures in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold core, upper-level low will move across Alabama Saturday meaning a cloudy sky with areas of light rain/drizzle to start the day. Through the day the sky will clear and temperatures will from the upper 50s in the morning, to upper 40s late in the day. There could even be a few snowflakes flying around the northern third of the state. The upper low will move out Saturday night and the sky will clear making for a cold Sunday morning with lows close to freezing. Sunday will be a sunny day with highs around 60°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but we will bring the a chance of rain back to Alabama Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front passes through the state. It looks like moisture levels will be limited, so the rain should be light. The rest of the week looks dry with cool days and chilly nights, until rain chances increase next Friday. Still no signs of Arctic air or winter weather mischief the next 10 days for Alabama, but we know at some point, cold air will coming flowing south out of Canada.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan