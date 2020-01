by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police want to find a fraud suspect who is wanted for using a stolen and altered check to buy merchandise at The Home Depot in Prattville.

Police say on Monday, November 11, 2019, Investigators say the person was caught on store surveillance using a stolen check. Prattville police need help to identity and locate the suspect in the video.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.