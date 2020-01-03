Sentencing Date Set for Aaron Cody Smith

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that a sentencing date has been set for Aaron Cody Smith. Smith was a Montgomery police officer who shot and killed Greg Gunn in 2016 while Smith was on duty.

His sentencing is set for January 29 at 10:30AM in Courtroom 4C of the Montgomery County Courthouse.

A jury convicted Smith of manslaughter in Gunn’s death late last year. He had been charged with murder.

While Smith was on trial for murder, the judge gave the jury the option of convicting Smith of manslaughter, which is what jurors decided to do.

Gunn was shot while walking home around 3 a.m. the night of February 25, 2016. Smith was patrolling the area around McElvy Street alone because of reports of burglaries in the area. He had stopped Gunn and attempted to frisk him when Gunn apparently ran. Smith tased Gunn before shooting him several times, killing him.

The trial was moved to Dale County from Montgomery County, against the wishes of District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Retired Judge P.B. McLaughlin presided over the trial. He was the ninth judge on the case after previous judges recused themselves because of connections to the city or police department.

Smith had sought immunity from prosecution under Alabama’s self-defense law, but was denied.

Smith remains in custody awaiting the sentencing hearing. District Attorney Darryl Bailey says the state will ask for the maximum sentence in the case.