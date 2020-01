Alexander City Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

ALEXANDER CITY – An Alexander City woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

ALEA says 47-year-old Charlotte Smith Tuggle was driving on Coosa County 63 near Coosa County 26 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities say Tuggle was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.