Auburn’s Police Chief to Become City’s Next Public Safety Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN – Auburn Police Chief Paul Register will soon become the city’s newest public safety director.

Chief Register will succeed outgoing director Bill James, who is set to retire on March 1.

Chief Register has been with the Auburn Police Division for 31 years and has served in nine positions during his tenure, including assistant chief. He was appointed police chief in July 2013 after the retirement of former Chief Tommy Dawson.

“I have been blessed to have served the best citizens in the country for the last 31 years; the support this community has shown the Auburn Police Division during a difficult 2019 has been humbling,” Chief Register said. “I am thankful and honored to be given this additional opportunity to serve.”

Bill James began his career with the City of Auburn in 1987 and has been the city’s public safety director for the last 15 years.