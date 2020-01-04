Clear And Cold Saturday Night; Sunny And Seasonable Sunday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine finally returned to central and south Alabama this afternoon. However, it was breezy with wind gusts in excess of 20 mph for most of the afternoon. Temperatures themselves weren’t too bad this afternoon, rebounding into the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect a rather quick drop in temperatures this evening. Temperatures fall into the mid 40s by 7PM, and drop further to near 40° by 11PM. Winds could still be near 10 mph also, so that will add an extra chill to the air. Overnight lows fall to around freezing across our area, but winds gradually become lighter towards sunrise Sunday.

Sunday features abundant sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It looks less windy too, with a west generally below 10 mph. Sunday night looks mostly clear and not quite as cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds increase a bit on Monday, but it looks like a milder day as winds shift to a southerly direction. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front approaches our area Monday night/Tuesday, but moisture return looks very limited ahead of the front. Still, a narrow band of light showers could lead the front through our area. The best chance for a bit of light rain looks like Tuesday morning in our area. Sunshine could quickly return by Tuesday afternoon behind the front. Tuesday afternoon highs top out near 60°, but Tuesday night looks chilly with lows near freezing.

Wednesday features a mostly sunny sky and near-seasonal temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Clouds increase along with the temperatures on Thursday in advance of our next weather system. Expect highs in the mid 60s with lows near 50°. Showers and storms return to our area Friday/Saturday. There are timing differences between the global models for the late week/weekend system. We may have to watch this system for severe weather potential. However, its still a week out, so that’s just speculation at this point. Showers and storms could continue into Sunday also.