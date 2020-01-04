“OUR” Montgomery Holds First Prayer Walk of the New Year

by Justin Walker

Early Saturday morning, people from different faiths and backgrounds came together to pray for an east Montgomery community

It was part of the OUR Montgomery Prayer Walk. The walks are held the first Saturday of every month in different parts of the Capital City.

“Prayer is the best thing we can do to heal hurting people,” volunteer Savannah Barber said.

Barber was just one of about a hundred people who braved the chilly weather to walk and pray close to Wares Ferry Road Elementary. The school was where the 11th prayer walk- and the first one of 2020- began.

“I think its important for people to understand that there are hurting people in every part of the city,” Barber said.

Volunteers with OUR Montgomery are made up of people from different churches and backgrounds.

They walk and pray for the residents that live in the chosen communities.

“We’re out here trying to help better the community by reaching out and letting people know that we care,” organizer and local pastor Robert Wagstaff said. “It’s going to take time to really feel the overall impact, but right now, it is making a difference.”

Wagstaff says the prayer walks are a plan of action to help combat evil in the world.

“The problem I see is that there are a lot of things happening in the city that are very negative in terms of killings, gunfires, and those type things. By coming together and letting communities know we are one,” Wagstaff said.

Volunteer Barbara Martin said Saturday was her first time participating. She tells us the first thing she noticed from the group was unity.

“That’s the blessing about it, and when I walked up, they was all hugging, and ‘hey, how you doing,” Martin said.

“I have just seen massive amounts of people just come out to show their faith, show that they believe God can make a difference in the city, and I just love to see that,” Barber said.

For more information on how you can get involved in the OUR Montgomery Prayer Walks, click here.