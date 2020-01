2 Killed in Plane Crash in North Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) – Authorities said two people died in a plane crash in north Alabama. News outlets reported that the crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Cullman Regional Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

