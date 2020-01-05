Extremists Attack Kenya Military Base, 3 Americans Killed

by Alabama News Network Staff

The al-Shabab extremist group said Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 that it has attacked the Camp Simba military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops in coastal Kenya, while Kenya's military says the attempted pre-dawn breach was repulsed and at least five attackers were killed. (Source: Staff Sgt. Lexie West)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The U.S. military says that Al-Shabab extremists overran a key military base used by U.S. counterterror forces in Kenya, killing three American Department of Defense personnel and destroying several U.S. aircraft and vehicles before they were repelled. The attack on the Manda Bay Airfield on Sunday was the al-Qaida-linked group’s first attack against U.S. forces in the East African country. The Somalia-based al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Kenyan military said that five attackers were killed. Al-Shabab said the attack has nothing to do with the Middle East crisis. Kenya is a key base for fighting al-Shabab, one of the world’s most resilient extremist groups.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)