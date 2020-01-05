Iraq’s Parliament Calls for Expulsion of U.S. Troops

by Alabama News Network Staff

Iraqi MPs have passed a motion calling for the expulsion of US troops, but they are unlikely to be forced to leave. Photograph: Handout/Reuters

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iraq’s Parliament is calling for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the country in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general. Lawmakers approved a non-binding resolution Sunday asking the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent forces more than four years ago to help fight the Islamic State group. A pullout of the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops could cripple the battle against ISIS and allow its resurgence.

