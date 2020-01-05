Milder Monday; A Small Chance For Rain Monday night

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and seasonable Sunday afternoon across central and south Alabama. After a chilly morning with temperatures near freezing, afternoon highs rebounded into the upper 50s to low 60s. This evening looks clear and rather chilly with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at 7PM to the low 40s by 11PM. Expect another clear and cold night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday looks like another fine day weather-wise. High temperatures look milder than Sunday, reaching the low to mid 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine, with a mostly sunny sky on average through the day. Another cold front approaches our area Monday night. Clouds increase Monday evening ahead of the front, and light showers are possible shortly after midnight. Moisture return ahead of the front will be very limited, so rain totals of just a few hundredths of an inch at best are expected. Most of the rain may already be out of southeast Alabama by sunrise Tuesday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine during the afternoon, but it will be cooler behind the front. Tuesday afternoon highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday night lows fall to near freezing.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday night lows fall into the mid 30s. Thursday looks mainly dry, though some spotty showers appear possible Thursday night. We’ll closely watch a system that brings widespread shower and storms to our area Friday and Saturday. Although it’s about a week away, it already appears severe weather is possible with the overall setup of the atmosphere, especially for Saturday. With the way the system looks from long-range models right now, tornadoes are a possibility. Again, its a long way out and there are sure to be plenty of changes to model output between now and next weekend. We’ll continue to update our forecast as details become clearer.

Most of the showers and storms depart Sunday, but temperatures don’t look terribly cold behind the front sweeping through our area. Highs could reach the mid 60s next Sunday afternoon with Sunday night lows near 50°. Models hint at the front stalling and lifting north as a warm front next Monday, leading to the possibility of some showers.