U.S. Troops in Middle East Come into Focus Amid Threats

by Alabama News Network Staff

BAGHDAD (AP) – The U.S. military presence in the Middle East has been thrown into jeopardy after the killing of a top Iranian general. Iraq’s parliament voted Sunday to expel U.S. troops from their country, while the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said the U.S. military across the region “will pay the price” for the general’s death. He says that U.S. bases, warships and soldiers in the Middle East are all fair targets. The two developments have further heightened tensions in a region already on high alert and bracing for an Iranian retaliation. The slain general was the architect of many of Iran’s regional military campaigns in recent years.

