Volunteers Paint the Town Yellow in Honor of Paighton Houston

by Alabama News Network Staff

Credit: ABC 33/40 ABC 33/40

Volunteers spent Saturday tying hundreds of yellow ribbons around town to honor the life of Trussville woman Paighton Houston.

Birmingham news outlets report that volunteers met at city hall on Saturday afternoon to place the yellow ribbons on trees, poles and other visible areas across town.

Paighton Houston, 29, was last seen Dec. 20 leaving a Birmingham bar. Family members said that she later sent a text to a friend saying she didn’t know who she was with and felt that she was in trouble.

According to authorities, her body was found Friday buried in a shallow grave, wrapped in a blanket, in the backyard of a vacant home in Hueytown.

ABC 33/40 reported that in a Facebook post Paighton’s mother said, “We didn’t get the news we had hoped for but I am very grateful that Paighton is coming home. We don’t have to go through the torture of not knowing what was happening to her and where she could be. God answered our prayers, he brought her home to us.”

No suspects have been named at this time and her cause of death has not been released.