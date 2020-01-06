Chief Kenta Fulford Officially Takes the Reigns at Selma PD

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– Friday was the first full day on the job for Selma’s new police chief. However Chief Kenta Fulford officially took the reigns of the police department after swearing in ceremony Thursday.

Fulford was appointed police chief by the Selma City Council last month.

He says recruiting and retaining officers — and community policing — will be top priorities.

“We’re going to get out and we’re going to continue the Neighborhood Watch program,” said Fulford.

“We’re going to go into all the neighborhoods and talk to the citizens to see if their interested in becoming a part of the Neighborhood Watch so they can help curtail some of the crime that we have going on here in Selma.”

Fulford brings 17 years of law enforcement experience — and 23 years of military experience to the job.