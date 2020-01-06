Former Lee Star Henry Ruggs Officially Declares for NFL Draft

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Lee (Montgomery) Generals star Henry Ruggs officially declares for the NFL Draft.

The former 5-star receiver made the decision to forego his season at Alabama to enter the 2020 draft. He made the announcement via Twitter/The Players’ Tribune. Ruggs had many people speculating whether he would leave or return to Alabama following an encrypted post on Instagram Saturday.

Ruggs finishes his career with 25 touchdowns (24 receiving and 1 rushing) over his 3 seasons. His 24 receiving touchdowns lands him at number 3 on the all-time receiving touchdowns list, behind only Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper (31) and fellow 2017 Alabama recruit Jerry Jeudy (26).

Ruggs joins the group of Alabama players projected to be taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.