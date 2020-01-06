Local Churches release statements regarding United Methodist Church Proposed Split

by Alabama News Network Staff

Last weekend the United Methodist Church made headlines, when a group proposed that the 13 million member strong denomination split.

The proposal is centered around same sex marriage and the inclusion of LGBTQ clergy, which is prohibited by the Book of Discipline of the United Methodist.

A group of 16 representatives from United Methodist advocacy groups around the country released the unofficial agreement called the “Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace through Separation.”

In the agreement a protocol states that “restructuring the United Methodist Church by separation is the best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.”

The proposal would allow local conferences and congregations to hold a vote to separate from the United Methodist Church, and affiliate with new Methodist denominations.

The proposal is not officials, and only the United Methodist Church General Conference can make decisions regarding the proposal.

The United Methodist Church General Conference is in May, 2020.

For more information on the proposal, click here.