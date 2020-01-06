Local Football Fans React to Tua’s Decision

by Justin Walker

Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s decision to forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft has the college football world talking. Football fans here at home are no different.

“With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance, I have decided that I will be declaring and entering the 2020 NFL Draft,” Tagovailoa announced at a press conference with Nick Saban Monday morning.

The decision was met with local football fans at Walk On Bistreaux and Bar wishing him well.

“It was expected. I’m glad he’s doing what he’s doing, I think it’s best for him,” Alabama fan Chris Watson said.

Tua has not been on the field since he suffered a dislocated hip injury during Alabama’s win over Mississippi State. That game was in November.

Tua underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the season.

“You can change his whole family from this choice. I think if he comes back to Alabama next year and he actually got hurt again, I mean, that would be bad,” football fan Casey Reeder said.

Even with the former Heisman candidate’s absence, the Alabama faithful aren’t too worried about how the Tide will fair next season.

“They’re gonna keep on rocking and rolling. They’ve got some good guys coming in, and great leadership on the team. Tua got a lot of things started and we’ve got some other players that will keep it alive,” Watson said.

Auburn Tiger fans like Taylor Ellis also had good things to say about Tua’s character.

“Off the field, he seems like a good dude, and good Christian family dude,” Ellis said.

“As good as Tua is, they’re so stacked, they’re gonna be really good again. But I think for Tua, it’s a really good choice on his part,” Reeder said.

The 2020 draft is scheduled for April 23rd through the 25th