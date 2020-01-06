Montgomery Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

by Andrew James

Montgomery Police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death this morning. ‬

Police responded to the 700 block of Coliseum Blvd around 1:30 a.m. and found a vehicle that crashed into a pole. Police say 19-year-old Erick Johnson was found dead from a gunshot wound in the car.

Police believe the shooting happened near where the vehicle was found. No arrests have been made

