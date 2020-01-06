Showers Overnight

by Shane Butler

A quick moving front brings showers through our area overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light with a tenth of an inch or less in spots. Tuesday morning clouds will give way to sunshine and afternoon temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. High pressure builds over us Wednesday into Thursday. You can expect mostly sunny and dry conditions. Temps start out cold with lows in the lower to mid 30s Wednesday morning. A nice warming trend kicks in with mid to upper 60s for highs Wednesday & Thursday afternoon. Moisture returns along a warm frontal boundary on Friday. Showers are likely through the afternoon and into the evening. A stronger storm system will be taking shape to our west and advancing eastward Saturday. It’s looking like the potential for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. The rain and storms depart Saturday night and Sunday is setup to be a lot nicer. It’s a one day break from rain before more rain and storms head our way Monday into Tuesday. We’re thinking a very active weather pattern these first few weeks of January.