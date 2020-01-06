Sunny, Mild Monday; Weekend Storm Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR MONDAY: Our winds will switch around from the southwest and this will lead to warmer temperatures for today with highs returning to the lower and mid 60s. By the afternoon, clouds will be increasing as moisture levels begin to rise and we will bring to the chance for some scattered showers back in the forecast overnight ahead of a cold front.

SOME SHOWERS TUESDAY: The cold front will push through the day during the day Tuesday and the day should start off with those scattered showers continuing, but due to limited moisture, rain amounts will be light, probably less than a quarter inch in locations that see rain. The rain should end early in the day, with the sky gradually clearing late in the day as drier air flows back into the state. Highs tomorrow will be around 60°s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: A cold start for Wednesday as we flirt with freezing, but under a sun-filled sky, temperatures will return to the lower 60s. Thursday will feature a few more clouds, but will remain dry with upper 60s likely.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: Our next big rainmaker looks to arrive as we approach Friday as a rather dynamic storm system looks to move through the Southeast. For now, the GFS shows the track of the low through the Mid-South, with a rather robust warm sector developing across Mississippi and Alabama. This will lead to the potential for a lot of rain, and perhaps some strong to severe storms to impact Alabama and the SPC has already placed the state under a threat for severe weather late Friday night and Saturday in their Day 6 convective outlook as all modes of severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are possible.

For now, the timing of the threat would come late Friday night and into Saturday. Of course, this is still six days out, and a lot can and will change with the forecast in the coming days. Hopefully, we will not see a severe weather threat, but unfortunately all signs point to strong storms and the threat for severe weather this weekend. Severe weather or not, it does look like another soaking rain could be in store for Alabama with model date output showing the potential of another 1-3 inches of rain.

BEHIND THE STORM THREAT: As the a cold front pushes through the state, we should see the rain and storms come to an end with drier air returning the state. Sunday, looks dry and to feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the lower 60s. The dry weather won’t last long, rain looks to return to the area by the time we roll into next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan