Tua Tagovailoa Will Enter 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says is entering the NFL draft. He made the announcement this morning at a news conference in Tuscaloosa that Alabama News Network carried Live.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was also at the news conference and introduced Tagovailoa as he made his decision.

Tagovailoa had surgery on his right hip in November. He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury Nov. 16 against Mississippi State.

Sports observers say the question now is how much the injury will affect his draft stock.

“A lot of the GMs and owners I talked to, they look at this injury like a knee injury even though it’s not. Really the biggest thing they want to see is that I can move and play like I did prior to the injury,” Tagovailoa said at the news conference.

Doctors have said they expect him to make a full recovery.

