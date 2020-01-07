Disaster Relief Trailer Stolen from Central Alabama Red Cross Montgomery Location

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Executive Director of the Central Alabama Red Cross says someone stole a disaster relief trailer from the Montgomery office.

Executive Director, Kelly Hodges, says the theft occurred sometime between between Friday afternoon and Monday morning. Two of the three disaster relief trailers remained at the office.

The Central Alabama Red Cross Montgomery office is located at 5015 Woods Crossing, Montgomery, AL 36106.

You should call the Montgomery police if you have any information on the stolen trailers.