Missing Lee County Man Found Safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

**UPDATE**

Todd Daigle was safely located Tuesday morning at approximately 7:00 AM.

**ORIGINAL STORY**

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing man. They are trying to find 47-year-old Todd Peter Daigle of Valley.

Daigle’s family reported him missing at around 2:30AM CST this morning. Deputies responded to his home in an attempt to make contact but were unable to find him.

Daigle is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Daigle is permanently disabled and is believed to be traveling in a Blue 2011 AMG Van with black rims similar to the one shown in this picture.

He was last seen in the 100 Block of Lee Road 2131 in Valley.

If you have seen Todd Daigle or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.