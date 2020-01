Millbrook Woman Charged with 21 Counts of Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook Police have charged Jennifer Dawn Rawls, 45, with 21 counts of Theft of Property 4th Degree.

Rawls is accused of entering a local business on several occasions, and failing to scan some merchandise while checking out. Police say she did this many times between last November and December.

Rawls is being held in the Elmore County Jail. Her bond is set at $10,500.