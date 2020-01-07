Now is Your Chance to Impact Montgomery’s Future

by Darryl Hood

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s transition team wants to hear from you.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 and Thursday, Jan. 9, Mayor Reed’s transition team will hold a series of public meetings where you can express concerns and desires for Montgomery’s future.

Tomorrow’s meetings cover economic development, health and human services, cultural arts and city infrastructure.

Thursday, Reeds team wants to hear input on education and public safety.

Those meetings will be held at the Montgomery Small Business Resource Center at 600 South Court St.

The times for the meeting are:

Meet #2 of Transition Committees Wednesday agenda:

11AM – Economic Development

11AM – Health & Human Services

2PM – Cultural Arts

5PM – Infrastructure

Meet #2 of Transition Committees Thursday agenda: