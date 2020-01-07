Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre Accepting Proposals for 2021 and 2022 Production Seasons

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre is accepting proposals for its 2021 and 2022 production seasons, as well as for activities that enhance the theatre’s community outreach. Proposals will be accepted through March 1. Anyone 18 years and older in Prattville and surrounding areas is welcome to submit proposals and should send them to brittany.glenn@prattvilleal.gov via email attachment in PDF or Word Document format.

Proposals for plays should include basic information about the play, a brief synopsis, cast requirements, preferred time frame, target audience, technical requirements, production team requirements, cost/budget, and other information that you think would be pertinent to the proposal. A completed director’s agreement is also required with submittal.

WOBT also is accepting proposals for other activities, such as workshops, improv nights, repertory classes, musical activities, etc. If you are interested in submitting a proposal for events and activities other than plays, provide a general synopsis of the project, including time frame, target audience, technical requirements, production team requirements, budget/cost and other information that you think would be important to the project.

Director’s agreements and additional information about submitting proposals are available at wobt.prattvilleal.gov. If you have questions or need further information, please contact the Special Events office at (334) 595-0850.

2021 Proposal Requirements