Rain & Storms Going Into The Weekend

by Shane Butler

High pressure returns and we settle into a fairly quiet weather pattern for a couple of days. Wednesday starts out cold with temps in the lower 30s but rebounds nicely into the mid 60s under sunny skies. Thursday a few clouds roll in but temps continue to warm and highs hover around 70 degrees. Changes are on the way for Friday and definitely Saturday. Moisture begins increasing and rain moves into the area Friday and continues into Saturday. Temps remain mild with lower to mid 70s both days. A strong storm system approaches from the west Saturday morning. This system will lead to all modes of severe storms. That means a threat for tornadoes and damaging winds up to 70mph! Heavy rain is likely and Friday/Saturday rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. We’re in between systems Sunday and this should be our better day of the weekend weatherwise. By Monday we’re right back into a rainy weather pattern and it may linger through Thursday of next week. This could lead to an addition 2 to 4 inches of rainfall across the region. There may be an increased flood threat for local rivers and areas prone to flooding. Make sure you have our weather app downloaded to your phone. Go to the app store and search ANN Weather.