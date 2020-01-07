Reeltown Student Suffering from Cerebral Palsy Dreams of Becoming Police Officer Come True

by Alabama News Network Staff

Isaiah Taylor, 17, a junior at Reeltown High School who suffers from cerebral palsy, has always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

On Tuesday, that dream came true when Taylor was deputized by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office. He was also made an investigator with the State Bureau Investigations.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies attended the ceremony. Afterwards, Taylor was given the opportunity to ride in a patrol vehicle and fly in ALEA’s state helicopter.