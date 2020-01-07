Sentencing for Aaron Smith Set for January 29

by Alabama News Network Staff

A judge later this month will sentence a former Montgomery police officer who was found guilty of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.

Circuit Judge P.B. McLauchlin set a Jan. 29 sentencing date for former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith. A jury in November found Smith guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn. Smith is white. Gunn was black. Smith shot and killed Gunn after he fled from a random stop-and-frisk.

The defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch, but prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat.

