25 Million Dollar Trojan Fitness Center Opens to Students

by Justin Walker

Troy University students now have easier access to a healthier lifestyle. It’s all thanks to a brand new state of the art fitness center.

For two years, students waited for the completion. The wait ended as students returned to campus Wednesday morning.

“We’ve been waiting on and expecting it for a long time, because we were stuck in a smaller facility. But now with all this space and new equipment, we can really enjoy ourselves,” sophomore student Eshaun Harvey said.

The 27 million dollar Trojan Fitness center opened its doors at 6 a.m. Senior Keyera Wallace was one of many students who could be seen putting in the steps, using the equipment, or shooting hoops.

“It was very needed, especially when the weather changed, and its really cold outside. We only had an outside track, so now are able to come in here to an inside track,” Wallace explained.

Director of Campus Recreation Dr. Shane Tatum said more three hundred students had used the facility in the first few hours of the facility’s opening.

The 78,000 square foot facility includes a basketball court, weight training equipment, aerobics rooms and lounge areas.

“It’s going to open up a lot of leisure and recreational activities for them. Whereas, normally we were in different areas, now we’re all in one area and it’s able for the students to come to one facility to work out, to play basketball, run on the track, to hang out with friends,” Tatum said.

The facility is funded through a $100 recreation fee students pay each semester. That was started in 2016.

Some students say despite the extra fee, the wait was worth it.

“We started off on the track, we did a lap and then we went to the second floor and did some floor, and did the stair master,” senior student Tamara Andrews said.

Tatum said the fitness center won’t be open to the public, but teachers and faculty at the university could soon gain access to the equipment.

A formal dedication and ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date.