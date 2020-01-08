Deadline for STAR ID is Around the Corner, What You Need to Know

by Mandy McQueen

Millions hop on a plane each year to travel, either for family vacations, reunions or business. Every time you go through airport security, TSA checks your driver’s license. However, starting Oct. 1, they will be looking for an additional small star.

“The STAR ID, it came around after the 911 attacks on the United States of America. The federal government enacted the REAL ID Act and in Alabama we call that the STAR ID,” said ALEA Drivers License Division Captain, Jonathan Archer.

The STAR ID was introduced back in 2011 but 2020 is the year the federal government set the deadline for full implementation of the REAL ID Act. So, what does that mean for Alabamians?

“In order to enter a federal courthouse or a federally regulated building, a military base or board domestic air flights, you will need to have this star on your license,” said Captain Archer.

To get the STAR ID, you will need to visit an ALEA exam office. STAR IDs cannot be obtained in a county courthouse where you are able to renew a license. You will also need to provide original documents.

“That’s going to be your birth certificate or certified copy, your social security card or proof of your social security number and then two proofs of residence,” said Captain Archer.

Despite rumors, the STAR ID is not a requirement.

“If you have a valid, unexpired passport, you can use that to board domestic flights after Oct. 1st. You don’t have to have it for that. You don’t need it to vote and you don’t need it to drive a vehicle in Alabama,” said Captain Archer.

ALEA has eleven offices across the state that are now open Saturdays. Captain Archer says this was in response to the STAR ID and to provide more Alabamians with more opportunities for service. Those offices are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

