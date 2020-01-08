Economic Development, Health and Resources Topics for Mayor Steven Reed’s Transition Team Meeting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Mayor Steven Reed Transition Team met Wednesday to discuss the Economic Development, Health and Resources of Montgomery.

The Whitewater Center, 2040 vision and Downtown development were a few of the topics of discussion for the Economic Development portions of the meetings.

Health and Resources were another part of the meeting. That portion focused on inadequate housing, inclusive areas, and public safety are among topics being discussed.

Wednesday agenda: