Gov. Ivey Updates Alabama Residents on Health Condition

by Alabama News Network Staff

In an ongoing effort to keep the people of Alabama updated on her health, Governor Kay Ivey issued the following statement:

“Yesterday, my doctors performed a follow-up examination on the site where I received three radiation treatments last September to treat the small, isolated malignancy that was discovered on my lung. Needless to say, I was extremely appreciative to receive another good report from my doctor.”

Following the exam, the governor’s physician, Dr. Alex Whitley, of Central Alabama Radiation Oncology, released this statement:

“Governor Ivey is now three months removed from Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Treatment (SBRT) for her Stage I lung cancer. She had a follow up surveillance imaging that demonstrates an excellent response to treatment with no concerning features. She will continue on routine surveillance imaging, but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”

“I am profoundly grateful for this good news,” Ivey said. “Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing. This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life.

“I am also incredibly grateful to my dedicated team of physicians who have been candid with me during this entire process. Alabama is home to world-renown researchers and innovators in medicine, and I am so very proud of the work they do in our state.

“Most of all,” she added, “I want to thank the good people of our great state for your many prayers and continued support. As I travel throughout Alabama, I have been reminded at every stop that Alabamians are the most thoughtful and loving people one will ever meet. I have been humbled by your support during my recovery, and it is my life’s highest honor to serve as your governor.

“As we start a New Year, I am both hopeful and excited that we can continue moving Alabama forward. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home.”