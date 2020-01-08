Rain and storms ahead this week

by Shane Butler

High pressure has provided us a very nice weather pattern but it will be moving out and a storm system is on the way for part of the weekend. In the mean time, clear skies prevail and temps drop into the mid 30s overnight. A mix of sun and clouds with temps snagging the 70 degree mark Thursday afternoon. Our pleasant weather conditions come to an end Friday. Moisture returns and we see rain and possibly a few storms moving into the area Friday afternoon and evening. Temps will still be rather mild with highs in the lower 70s Friday afternoon. A strong storm system enters the picture on Saturday. It starts out windy with southeast winds 10-20 mph and then storms move in through the late morning and afternoon hours. All modes of severe storms will be possible with this system. Most notable will be damaging winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes! Another threat will be heavy rainfall. We expect rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches during this event. All the storm active will be east of our area by 6pm and we see a much better day ahead for Sunday. Better enjoy it because we’re back into a rainy weather pattern nearly all of next week.