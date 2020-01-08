Stolen Vehicle Investigation Leads to Lee County Drug Bust

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 7, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Lee Rd. 43 in the Beauregard community in reference to a stolen vehicle. During the search, investigators located the stolen vehicle in the backyard of the residence. They also found drug Paraphernalia inside of the residence. One person was taken into custody.

The investigation continued to the 300 block of Lee Rd. 114 in Beauregard. Additional suspects were taken into custody there.

Bridget Suzanne Nelson, 37, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the first degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Virginia Michelle Beaulieu, 41, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Joseph Henry Beaulieu, 38, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Keith Arnold Weldon, 54, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants to include: Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled substance, Probation Violation for Theft of property 2nd Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree, Three Failure to Appear warrants for no Insurance, Driving While License revoked and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.