Tuskegee University President to Take Medical Leave on January 15

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee University President Dr. Lily McNair will take a medical leave beginning January 15th.

Upon her return from the university’s winter break, President McNair informed the Board of Trustees that, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15, she will need to take a medical leave for most of the spring semester. The details of why President McNair needs the medical leave remains private.

The Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Ruby Perry, the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, as acting president.

Dr. McNair says she will resume her presidential duties upon her recovery.