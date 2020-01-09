A Significant Severe Storm Threat Saturday!

by Shane Butler

Our sunny and dry weather pattern has come to an end for now. A significant storm system is setting up and will pass through our state Saturday. In the mean time, clouds and rain move into the area Friday. There could even be a few storms but we don’t expect anything too strong Friday. Temperatures continue warm with highs around 70 degrees Friday afternoon. We will be looking westward as a line of storms approaches our state early Saturday morning. The severe storm threat will start in west Alabama around 10am and spread eastward throughout the day. We’re confident a line of storms with damaging winds and embedded tornadoes will be accompanying this system. We’re starting to see a potential for individual cells to form ahead of this line and that could raise the risk for super cells. These are often capable of producing tornadoes. Some of these could be strong! Everyone needs to be going over their families severe weather plan now. You will need to be ready to take cover in a safe place when the warning are issued Saturday. We expect the storms to depart early evening and our weather will be improving for Sunday.