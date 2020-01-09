Airman Pays Surprise Visit to Her Unsuspecting Daughter in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An Air Force Staff Sergeant returns home from deployment in the Middle East — and pays a surprise visit to her unsuspecting daughter at a Selma elementary school.

It was a reunion as special as the bond between a mother and daughter.

Edgewood Elementarty 5th grader Kaleigh Willis — thought she was attending an school assembly about military service.

Then suddenly — the curtains open — and her mother is standing on stage right in front of her.

Their emotional reunion touched everyone in the room who watched it unfold.

Kaleigh ran up to the stage and hugged her mom.

They stood there hugging — smiling — and crying happy tears.

“I knew that I was going to get a reaction out of her, I didn’t know it was going to be like that. When I was holding her I was just telling her that Mommy’s home,” said SSgt. Ashley King.

Needless to say Kaleigh was glad her mother is back home.

“Like really excited because my mom is back and I get to have her again,” she said.