Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million to Birmingham HBCU

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he’s donating $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield.

According to reports, Barkley told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation Wednesday. Knight is the first female president in the college’s history. Knight says Barkley’s contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. She says the gift will launch a comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for the institution.

Barkley has donated $1 million to three other HBCUs Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

