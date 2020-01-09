Edgewood Baseball hosts First Pitch Banquet with keynote speaker, Auburn’s Butch Thompson

by Adam Solomon

ELMORE, AL – Auburn University’s head baseball coach, Butch Thompson, will be the keynote speaker for Edgewood Academy’s First Pitch Banquet scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at the Millbrook Civic Center in downtown Millbrook. Thompson, considered one of the top recruiters in the country, has led the Tigers since 2015, including this past season’s historic appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Also speaking at the banquet will be major league baseball pitcher, Will Smith, of the Atlanta Braves. Smith’s career has included stints with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, before signing a three year contract with the Braves in November.

Edgewood Academy’s head baseball coach, Justin Jones, said, “This banquet not only provides an opportunity to hear valuable perspectives from both an SEC coach’s and a professional athlete’s point of view, but these are both just outstanding guys. We feel very fortunate to have them come.”

The banquet will begin at 6 pm and will include a full meal, as well as the opportunity to meet the speakers. Tickets are on sale now for $50 per person. The event is open to the public, with proceeds going to Edgewood Academy’s Athletic Fund to help with the purchase of athletic equipment and facility enhancements. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit edgewoodacademy.org, or contact Edgewood Head Baseball Coach, Justin Jones, at 334-303-3969.

Edgewood Academy’s baseball program has earned 12 state championships, and in 2013, the Wildcats were crowned AISA National Champions. According to the school’s mission statement, Edgewood Academy provides students with a comprehensive college preparatory education in a safe and supportive environment; preparing students for a future of lifelong learning and productive citizenship.