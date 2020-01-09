MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: E-Scooters injuries on the rise + Secrets to a long, healthy life

by Samantha Williams

A study from U.C. San Francisco showed injuries and hospital admissions related to electric scooters surged from 2014 to 2018. Injuries increased more than 220% and admissions went up by 365%. Nearly a third of the cases were head traumas. Most of those injured were young people between 18 and 34 years old.

Plus, drinking tea at least three times a week is associated with a longer and healthier life. That’s according to Chinese researchers who said the effects are most profound for those who drink green tea– and long-term tea drinkers. They estimate habitual tea drinkers will live about a year and a quarter longer than those who rarely or never drink tea.

And speaking of healthy habits, if you keep them up in middle age, a new study showed they’re linked to a longer life expectancy free of major diseases. Researchers said a healthy lifestyle at age 50, including regular exercise and free of smoking and excess weight, can lead to around seven and a half extra disease-free years for men– and ten for women.