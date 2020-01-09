Montgomery Man Killed in East Birmingham Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man was shot and killed Wednesday night while arriving at a relative’s home in East Birmingham.

Birmingham Police say 36-year-old Tristian Jackson was shot in the 300 block of Killough Springs Road while he was entering the garage of the home just after 9:30 P.M.

When officers arrived, they found Jackson unresponsive suffering lying inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Jackson dead on the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Authorities are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.