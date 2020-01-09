Montgomery May Have Another Charter School Soon

by Jerome Jones

Thursday evening the Montgomery County School Board held a public hearing, to consider the proposal for Life Academy Charter School.

Board members, citizens, and City Councillor Audrew Graham heard overwhelming support the the school, which would be Montgomery’s second charter school if approved.

School leaders say they are in the final stages of purchasing the former St. Jude school building, cafeteria, and gym.

“As we interacted with the community, they let us know that we need you here and we want you here.” says Life Academy founder Kia Debnam.

LIFE academy stands for Leaders Influencing Freedom & Excellence, and school leaders say they will take a holistic approach to education.

According to Life Academy Chairman of the Board Norma Chism, the school will take a unique appoach to education. “We’re going to focus on a high quality education, but we’re also going to focus on the social and mental health of the children that attend Life Academy” says Chism.

If all goes as planned the school will accept 270 students in year one. 90 students in kindergarten, 90 in 1st grade, and 90 in 6th grade. Officials say they will add grades each year until K-8th grade is achieved.

The Montgomery County School Board is expected to vote on Life Academy’s charter school application in a special called meeting on January 14th.