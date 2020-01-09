Severe Weather Preparedness Tips Ahead of a Stormy Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Alabama braces for another round of severe weather, officials say that the number one item that you need to have is a NOAA weather radio, and an APP like the Alabama News Network Weather App.

The ANN Weather app includes real-time interactive radar, location based severe weather alerts and updated forecasts so you can stay up-to-date on storm systems moving through the area.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton said it’s important to know your “safe place” in your home ahead of severe weather.

“We’re all about protective measures and prevention so we tell you to get to the most interior portion of your home, away from glass and windows,” said Thornton.

“Bathrooms especially because they have the really heavy plumbing around them so usually even in stronger tornadoes, sometimes it is bathrooms in the center that are left standing,” said Weather Authority Meteorologist Ben Lang.

Items like flashlights, whistles, a first aid kit, snacks and enough water to last a few days are must have items. It is also a good idea to have a list of emergency contact numbers.

For a full list of emergency kit items CLICK HERE.