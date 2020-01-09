Two Former Employees of Montgomery Doctor Sentenced on Drug Distribution Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery area women were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances by forging prescriptions, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. and DEA Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Clay A. Morris. On December 10, 2019, Tracy Lynn Giddens, 46, of Millbrook, received a 63-month sentence for her role in the scheme. Subsequently, on January 7, Ashley Lee Bozeman, 33, of Hope Hull, received a 57-month sentence.

According to court documents, during 2016 and 2017, both Giddens and Bozeman worked in the office of a Montgomery physician. As employees, both had access to the doctor’s prescription pad. The defendants used that access to prepare fake prescriptions for controlled substances, including: oxycodone, hydrocodone, dextroamphetamine-amphetamine (better known by its brand-name “Adderall”), and alprazolam (better known by its brand-name “Xanax”). Giddens and Bozeman then presented those prescriptions to pharmacies and obtained controlled medications. After doing so, the defendants distributed the pills they unlawfully obtained to others.

“The amount of harm that can result from a prescription pad falling into the wrong hands is enormous,” stated United States Attorney Franklin. “This is true when a physician uses his or her prescription pad illegally, as well as when a physician’s staff member abuses the trust of the physician and prepares forged prescriptions. Whether an illegitimate prescription comes from a physician or a staff member, the outcome is the same—dangerous, addictive drugs are unleashed upon the public. This case marks another step in my office’s efforts to eradicate the prescription medication abuse problem that is wreaking havoc in our country and in our community.”

“As we continue to battle the opioid epidemic in Alabama, DEA and the United States Attorney’s Office have secured yet another lengthy prison sentence for defendant Ashley Bozeman and Tracy Giddens,” announced Assistant Special Agent-in Charge Clay A. Morris of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “Whether you choose to obtain illegal drugs by fraud, deception or subterfuge, or you are a traditional street drug dealer, we will investigate and successfully prosecute you. Defendants Bozeman and Giddens chose to fuel the scourge of addiction by fraud and deception and justice was served. We will continue to protect our innocent, our communities and those who struggle with addiction.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated this case and Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross prosecuted it.