Winn-Dixie Closing Store on Eastern Boulevard

by Alabama News Network Staff

The parent company of Winn-Dixie has announced that it will be closing its grocery store at 2730 Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery. That’s the store located in the Promenade shopping center.

In a statement to Alabama News Network, a spokesman for Southeastern Grocers, the company that owns Winn-Dixie, says the store was underperforming. The statement says the company doesn’t take these decisions lightly and made the decision after considering the impact on employees and customers.

The store is expected to close on or before Monday, Feb. 10.

Elsewhere in Montgomery, the Winn-Dixie in Sturbridge, near the corner of Vaughn and Taylor roads, is undergoing an extensive remodeling.

The company closed its store on Atlanta Highway in the Dalraida nighborhood in 2018, the same year that it remodeled its store in Selma. It had closed its Atlanta Highway store across from Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in 2017.

After this closure, Winn-Dixie will have eight stores remaining in the Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka, Millbrook, Selma and Alexander City areas.