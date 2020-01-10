Juvenile Charged with Multiple Montgomery Vehicle Break-ins

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, Jan. 10, shortly after midnight MPD responded to the area of Ponce DeLeon and Lexington Road in reference to multiple vehicle break-ins. After further investigation 14 separate residences reported a total of 17 vehicle break-ins that occurred during the overnight hours. All of the vehicles were forcefully entered.

A juvenile male was taken into custody shortly after the offenses occurred and was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. The juvenile male has been charged with 17 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Youth facility.

The vehicle break-ins occurred in the:

500 Block of Ponce De Leon

3300 Block of Lexington Road

600 Block of Hubbard Street

3000 Block of Mastin Lane

200 Block of Mt. Vernon Drive

3000 Block of Norman Bridge Road

3100 Block of S. Hull Street

3100 Wilmington Road