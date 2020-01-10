Manhunt Underway for Crenshaw County Escapee

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the Dozier area to be on the lookout for 46-year-old Joey Markus Salter.

Authorities say Salter escaped from a deputy vehicle after being taken into custody for burglary in the Dozier community.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 lbs., wearing black shorts and a black shirt with no shoes. He may also be wearing handcuffs and shackles.

Anyone who sees Salter is asked to call 911.