Severe Storms Likely Saturday

by Shane Butler

A SIGNIFICANT SEVERE STORM EVENT IS LIKELY SATURDAY! EVERYONE WILL NEED TO BE WEATHER AWARE AND READY TO SEEK SHELTER IN A SAFE PLACE.

A strong storm system will move through the deep south Saturday. Strong to severe storms are likely. The main threats will be damaging winds and tornadoes. The storms move into west Alabama around 10am and advance eastward throughout the day. We expect most of the rain and storms to be out of our area by 7pm. Sunshine along with milder conditions return for Sunday. Highs should manage upper 60s to lower 70s. Some rain will move back into the area Sunday evening and it’s looking wet through the middle of next week.